Jones (groin) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jones is already considered a long shot to play Sunday versus the Texans, and a DNP for the first injury report of the week supports that notion. The fourth-year pro will be a major loss for the Chiefs' pass rush if he can't go, so they just signed veteran Terrell McClain to join rookie Khalen Saunders as contenders to fill the void.

