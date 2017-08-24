Chiefs' Chris Jones: Will play Friday
Jones (knee) will play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
It will be the preseason debut for Jones after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in July and coming off the PUP list on Aug. 13. The second-year player totaled 28 tackles and two sacks in 16 games for the Chiefs last season and will likely be a starter at defensive end to start the season.
