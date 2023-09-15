Jones will play in Sunday's Week 2 game against the Jaguars, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Jones held out all summer and prolonged it into the regular season, sitting out Week 1 against the Lions before the sides came together on a revamped one-year deal to get Jones back in the building. His return to the defense will be huge in an AFC showdown against Trevor Lawrence. It's unclear if Jones will be on a pitch count after being away from the team.