Jones hinted on social media Tuesday that he's willing to hold out until Week 8 if he and the Chiefs fail to agree to a contract extension, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Jones would have to forfeit a roughly $1.1 million game check for each game he misses, but he said "I can afford it." The Pro Bowl defensive lineman has not reported for training camp, and it appears his absence could last almost halfway into the regular season. Jones is a key piece on defense for Kansas City, as he had 15.5 sacks in 2022.