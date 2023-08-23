Jones hinted Tuesday in a social media post that he's willing to hold out until Week 8 if he and the Chiefs fail to agree to a contract extension, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Jones would have to forfeit game checks of roughly $1.1 million for every contest he misses, but he noted that he "can afford it." The Pro Bowl defensive lineman hasn't reported for training camp, and his absence could extend almost halfway into the regular season. Jones is a key piece on defense for Kansas City, as he had 15.5 sacks in 2022.