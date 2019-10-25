Jones (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

The Chiefs' defensive front will be missing two key players for the prime-time matchup since Frank Clark (neck) has also been ruled out. This will be the third straight game Jones misses. The Chiefs have been rolling with rookie Khalen Saunders in his place, and they also signed veteran Mike Pennel to rotate in.