Jones (groin) is officially inactive for Monday's game against the Patriots, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old received the questionable tag after practicing as a limited participant all week, but he won't be suiting up for Week 4. Kansas City will hold him out in a precautionary move, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, as Monday's contest is the first of three games in the next 11 days. Tershawn Wharton and Mike Pennel should see increased reps for the Chiefs in his absence.