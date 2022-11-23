Jones recorded five tackles (five solo), including two sacks, during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers.

Jones brought down opposing quarterback Justin Herbert twice in the fourth quarter, including a timely sack for a five-yard loss on the Chargers' second-to-last offensive play of the game. The star defensive lineman has now recorded nine sacks over 10 games this season, including seven over the Chiefs' last five contests. Jones should have a chance to eclipse double-digit tackles for the second time in his career while facing the Rams' injury-riddled offensive line this coming Sunday.