Lammons (hip) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Raiders, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Lammons was not listed on the Chiefs' injury report coming into this Week 5 contest, so it appears he picked up this issue at some point during the game. The fourth-year veteran recorded two tackles and a forced fumble while playing just eight of his 95 total snaps on defense over the first four games of the season.