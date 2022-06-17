Lammons signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Lammons was a core special-teamer for the Chiefs, playing 218 special-teams snaps over 12 games, and recorded six tackles and one fumble recovery last season. The 26-year-old re-signed after the Chiefs waived fellow cornerback Luq Barcoo in a corresponding move Thursday. Lammons missed Kansas City's final eight games -- including the team's three playoff contests -- after being placed on the team's injured reserve with a season-ending ankle injury.