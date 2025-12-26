Oladokun completed 13 of 22 passes for 66 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding two rushes for 11 yards in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The journeyman signal-caller didn't have a bright outlook coming into Thursday's game given the matchup and his inexperience, but even in that context. Oladokun's microscopic passing yardage total was jarring. However, Oladokun was sacked just once and didn't turn the ball over, and he connected with Brashard Smith from five yards out for his first NFL touchdown pass. Oladokun figures to be under center again in a Week 18 road matchup against the Raiders to close out the season.