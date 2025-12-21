Oladokun completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans. He added seven rushing yards on two carries.

A seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2022, Oladukon made his NFL debut last season with Kansas City in Week 18 but didn't attempt a pass. Signed off the practice squad this week to replace Patrick Mahomes (knee) on the roster and back up Gardner Minshew, Oladokun instead found himself running the offense when Minshew went down with a knee injury of his own. The South Dakota State product played relatively well all things considered, even if he failed to produce a TD drive. With Minshew feared to have suffered a torn ACL, Oladokun looks set to start the final two games of the season, but he'll face a much tougher test in Week 17 against the Broncos. Look for Kansas City to sign a veteran backup this week, as the team has no other healthy QBs in the organization after Oladokun.