The Chiefs signed Oladokun off their practice squad Saturday.

With Patrick Mahomes (knee) sustaining a torn ACL in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers, Oladokun's signing provides the Chiefs with much-needed depth at quarterback. Now with Kansas City's active roster, the South Dakota State product is expected to backup Gardner Minshew during Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

