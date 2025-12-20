Chiefs' Chris Oladokun: Signs with active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chiefs signed Oladokun off their practice squad Saturday.
With Patrick Mahomes (knee) sustaining a torn ACL in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers, Oladokun's signing provides the Chiefs with much-needed depth at quarterback. Now with Kansas City's active roster, the South Dakota State product is expected to backup Gardner Minshew during Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
