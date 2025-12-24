Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Tuesday that Oladokun will start at quarterback for the Chiefs in Thursday's game against the Broncos, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Kansas City will be breaking in its third starting quarterback in as many games, with Oladokun getting his chance after Patrick Mahomes (knee) suffered season-ending ACL and LCL tears in Week 15 and after Gardner Minshew (knee) went down with a season-ending tibial plateau fracture in Week 16. A 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Oladokun ended up seeing his first extended NFL snaps in relief of Minshew in last Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans, completing 11 of 16 pass attempts for 111 yards while adding seven yards on two carries. Oladokun doesn't profile as a recommended option in fantasy lineups for Week 17 while he makes his first NFL start against one of the league's top defenses and potentially without the services of top wideout Rashee Rice (concussion), who has yet to practice this week and appears likely to sit out Thursday.