The Chiefs placed Roland-Wallace (back) on injured reserve Saturday.

Roland-Wallace had already sat out the team's Week 13 loss to Dallas and will now be forced to miss an additional four weeks. Mike Edwards, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding transaction, should step in as the team's starting slot cornerback going forward with Roland-Wallace sidelined.

