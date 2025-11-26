Roland-Wallace (back) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys.

The USC product downgraded from limited practice Tuesday to a DNP on Wednesday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up for Thursday's contest. Roland-Wallace has appeared in all 11 of Kansas City's games this season, recording 34 total tackles and three passes defensed, including one interception, over 351 total snaps (189 on defense, 162 on special teams). Nohl Williams could have an expanded role as a slot corner while Roland-Wallace is sidelined in Week 13.