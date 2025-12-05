Roland-Wallace (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Texans, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Roland-Wallace was sidelined for Kansas City's Week 13 loss to the Cowboys and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he'll miss Sunday's contest. Expect Nohl Williams to operate as the Chiefs' top slot corner while Roland-Wallace remains out in Week 14.