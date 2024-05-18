Godrick and teammate Wanya Morris were arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges Thursday and released on bond Friday, according to Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff reports, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Godrick and Morris were arrested Thursday night and released on a $2,500 bond Friday. Possession of marijuana is illegal in the state of Kansas. Godrick is expected to compete for a roster spot in 2024 after spending his rookie year on Kansas City's practice squad in 2023. It's unclear whether Godrick will face supplemental discipline from the NFL or the Chiefs as a result of this arrest.