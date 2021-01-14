Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) didn't practice Thursday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
It's a step backward -- at least on paper -- after the rookie was a limited practice participant Wednesday. It's possible this was the Chiefs' plan all along, but it does throw some doubt on Edwards-Helaire's availability for a playoff game against the Browns on Sunday. He missed the final two weeks of the regular season after suffering a high-ankle sprain Dec. 20.
