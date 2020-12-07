Edwards-Helaire (illness) was active during Sunday night's 22-16 win over the Broncos but did not register a single snap.

Edwards-Helaire missed practice Thursday and Friday due to a stomach flu, and Matt Derrick of Sports Radio 810 WHB reports that the illness even caused him to lose some weight. It was only after the game, and Edwards-Helaire's surprise goose egg in a key fantasy week, that coach Andy Reid revealed his intent to hold the rookie running back out except as an emergency option. Hopefully Edwards-Helaire will be all clear of his ailment in time for the Chiefs' Week 14 matchup against the Dolphins, but if there are any lingering concerns about his health the team could simply lean on Le'Veon Bell again.