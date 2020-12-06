Edwards-Helaire (illness) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Broncos, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards-Helaire missed practice both Thursday and Friday because of a stomach virus, but he's improved to the point that he'll give it a go Sunday. Though he continues to head Kansas City's backfield, the team's high-octane passing attack -- as well as the presence of fellow RB Le'Veon Bell -- haven't resulted in reliable rushing volume for Edwards-Helaire of late.