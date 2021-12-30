Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Edwards-Helaire has one last chance to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if he ends up sitting out the contest, Kansas City's Week 17 backfield would be in line to be led by Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore.
