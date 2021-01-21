Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Meanwhile, Le'Veon Bell (knee) didn't practice Thursday, which sets the stage for Friday's session to be pivotal with regard to the official status -- heading into Championship Weekend -- of two key members of the Kansas City's backfield. At present, Darrel Williams is the team's top healthy running back option. Edwards-Helaire -- who led the Chiefs with 803 rushing yards in 13 regular-season outings -- last saw game action in Week 15.
