Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 13 times for 37 yards and caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.
The running back took full advantage of another absence for Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), topping 100 scrimmage yards for the first time since Week 2 of last season and catching his first TD pass since Week 4 of 2022. Edwards-Helaire may have done enough the last couple weeks to retain a role in the Kansas City backfield once Pacheco is healthy again, but he'll likely need to keep hold of the starting job to be a true fantasy asset in Week 16 against the Raiders.
