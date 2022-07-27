The Chiefs activated Edwards-Helaire (undisclosed) from the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Edwards-Helaire's stay on the PUP list to begin training camp ultimately only lasted one day, and he's already resumed practicing Wednesday. The 23-year-old is looking to get the most out of the first unrestricted offseason of his NFL career, after COVID-19 protocols made preparations for his rookie campaign mostly virtual, and gallbladder surgery set him back last offseason. Throughout training camp, the 2020 first-round pick should receive plenty of opportunities to solidify himself as the lead option in a revamped backfield that also houses Ronald Jones, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Derrick Gore and Tayon Fleet-Davis.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Could come off PUP list soon•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Starting camp on PUP list•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Hopes to benefit from full offseason•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Backfield depth added•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Just seven touches in playoff loss•