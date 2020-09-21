Edwards-Helaire carried 10 times for 38 yards and caught six of eight targets for an additional 32 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

After starring in the season opener, Edwards-Helaire averaged a lackluster 3.8 yards per carry in this one. He was much more involved as a pass-catcher, however, and demonstrated the ability that made him such a tantalizing fantasy prospect leading up to the season. Despite a rather meager per-touch output in Week 2, the rookie still has 208 scrimmage yards and a touchdown through his first two NFL contests. Edwards-Helaire could find the sledding tough next Monday night against Baltimore, but his multi-faceted skillset should allow him to generate ample fantasy utility yet again.