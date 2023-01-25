Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that "there's a chance" Edwards-Helaire (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Edwards-Helaire, who hasn't played since suffering a high-ankle sprain during Week 11, appears to be inching toward a return to the mix as soon as this weekend after he resumed practicing with the team Jan. 17. If he's available Sunday, Edwards-Helaire would bolster a Kansas City backfield that's been led of late by Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.