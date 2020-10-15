Edwards-Helaire is expected to have competition for RB reps in the near future following the Chiefs' reported signing of Le'Veon Bell, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, Bell must complete five days of COVID-19 testing before he'll be eligible to play for Kansas City, so Edwards-Helaire no doubt will retain his status as the starting running back Monday in Buffalo. Beyond that point, Bell will be a legit contender for work out of the backfield. Edwards-Helaire kicked off his career with 138 rushing yards and one touchdown Week 1 against the Texans. In four games since then, though, he's been more of a dual threat, not surpassing 65 yards on the ground in any contest but still putting up at least 80 yards from scrimmage three times.