Edwards-Helaire rushed 11 times for 37 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie had the unenviable task of facing a Buccaneers defense that was allowing a minuscule 2.9 yards per carry to running backs coming in, and all things considered, he did a serviceable job with the opportunities he was given. Edwards-Helaire's elusiveness and vision came in handy on a couple of runs in particular, but running plays just seemed like an occasional formality for Kansas City on a day when Patrick Mahomes rather easily racked up 462 passing yards. Edwards-Helaire will look for more overall opportunities in a Week 13 Sunday night divisional battle against the Broncos. which gave up a total of 229 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to the Saints in Week 12.