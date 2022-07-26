Edwards-Helaire (undisclosed) could come off the PUP list in the next few days, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Though the nature of Edwards-Helaire's injury has yet to be clarified, Taylor relays that he's be told the running back's issue is nothing major. For now, Ronald Jones, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Derrick Gore and Tayon Fleet-Davis are slated to handle the Chiefs' backfield reps at the start of training camp.