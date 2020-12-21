Even though X-rays came back negative, the early expectation is that Edwards-Helaire (hip/leg) will miss the final two games of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edwards-Helaire was helped off the field during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 32-29 win over the Chiefs, finishing with 14 carries for 79 yards and one catch for four yards on 45 percent of offensive snaps. The team expects him to be out for at least a week or two, but the likelihood of a first-round bye improves Edwards-Helaire's odds to avoid any playoff absences. Le'Veon Bell figures to lead the KC backfield while the rookie is sidelined, with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson also candidates to get some work.