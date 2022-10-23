Edwards-Helaire's teammate Isiah Pacheco is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report notes that Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to draw the start Sunday, with Edwards-Helaire maintaining a key role in Kansas City's offense and Jerick McKinnon mixing in. Per Rapoport, both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps against the 49ers, so Edwards-Helaire still figures to factor in, but the looming possibility that Pacheco (who logged just two carries in Week 6) assumes a larger role in Week 7 threatens Edwards-Helaire's fantasy ceiling.
