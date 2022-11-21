Edwards-Helaire sustained a high ankle sprain Sunday night against the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
The report notes that Edwards-Helaire left the locker room Sunday with his right ankle in a walking boot, with the running back's status cloudy as this weekend's game against the Rams approaches. Even before injuring his ankle, Edwards-Helaire had been seeing a decreased workload, and if he misses time Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon would be in line to continue to lead Kansas City's backfield.
