Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is expected to be available for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) isn't expected to play in the contest. If Edwards-Helaire -- who hasn't played since Week 15 -- indeed gains clearance ahead of the 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff, how much action he'd be in line to see is uncertain, with Schefter noting that the rookie's workload will depend on how he feels in pregame warmups. Should Edwards-Helaire ends up sitting out versus Buffalo or handling only a limited role, Darrel Williams would continue to see expanded duties out of the Kansas City backfield.