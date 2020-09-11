Edwards-Helaire rushed 25 times for 138 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans on Thursday.

The rookie managed the improbable feat of being the standout performer of the night on a squad with luminaries such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, constantly tormenting the Texans' front seven in a spectacular NFL debut. Edwards-Helaire put an exclamation point on the performance with a 27-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, but the fact he averaged 4.6 yards per rush on his other 24 carries underscores how consistently he was able to gain solid chunks of yardage. Edwards-Helaire looked like the complete package the Chiefs envisioned when they drafted him at the end of the first round in April, and the workload coach Andy Reid was willing to afford him in his first NFL game action of any kind certainly had to have pleased fantasy managers immensely. The only blemish on the LSU product's banner effort was his blanking on the receiving end, a matter he'll try to rectify in a Week 2 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 20.