Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) remains questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Browns, but sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the running back is facing "an uphill battle to play."

After missing the Chiefs' final two regular-season contests while battling a left ankle sprain and a left hip strain, Edwards-Helaire was generally expected to be ready to go for the divisional round following Kansas City's bye in the wild-card round. Though Edwards-Helaire started the week off on a positive note by practicing on a limited basis, he logged no activity Thursday and Friday to take a questionable tag into Sunday. Unless Edwards-Helaire demonstrates some dramatic improvement in pregame warmups, he looks like he could be listed among the Chiefs' inactive players for the contest. If that's the case, the Chiefs would be down to Le'Veon Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson as their available backs.