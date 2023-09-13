Edwards-Helaire (illness) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Edwards-Helaire still has plenty of time to recover before the Chiefs play in Jacksonville on Sunday. He had six carries and once catch in the team's Week 1 loss to the Lions, working behind Isiah Pacheco along with Jerick McKinnon.
