With fellow running back Damien Williams having decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, Edwards-Helaire appears on track to see added touches in Kansas City's backfield, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

DeAndre Washington, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson are also in the mix, but with the capable Damien Williams unavailable this coming season, Edwards-Helaire -- whom the team selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 32nd overall -- is the current favorite to head the team's rushing attack. That said, there's a chance that the Chiefs might elect to add further depth and sign a veteran free agent such as Devonta Freeman.