Edwards-Helaire carried the ball seven times for 42 yards while catching all three of his targets for 32 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals.

The running back didn't end up being Kansas City's leading rusher -- that honor went to rookie Isiah Pacheco -- but Edwards-Helaire's contributions as a receiver more than made up for it. The third-year player came into 2022 with only three career receiving TDs in 23 NFL games, but with the team's passing game promising to be more spread out in the wake of Tyreek Hill's departure, Edwards-Helaire could have a much bigger role through the air this season.