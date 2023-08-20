Edwards-Helaire rushed four times for 10 yards and brought in both targets for eight yards in the Chiefs' 38-10 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Edwards-Helaire was the first Chiefs back to log a touch Saturday and finished second in carries overall. However, La'Mical Perine (6-41), Deneric Prince (6-20-1) and even Jerick McKinnon (1-19) were all more productive on a per-touch basis. Nevertheless, Edwards-Helaire figures to retain a solid early-down role alongside Isiah Pacheco (hand/shoulder) once the regular season begins.