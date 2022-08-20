Edwards-Helaire got the start in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington and rushed twice for four yards.

Fullback Michael Burton got the game's first carry, but the next two both went to Edwards-Helaire. The team electing to start Edwards-Helaire can be viewed as affirmation of his status as the lead back in an otherwise murky Chiefs backfield. After Edwards-Helaire played the first drive alongside Patrick Mahomes, rookie Isiah Pacheco got the entirety of the second possession with the starting quarterback, rushing four times for eight yards.