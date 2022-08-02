Edwards-Helaire has taken the first rep on almost every series at training camp, with Jerick McKinnon typically next through the rotation with the first-team offense, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Sweeney notes that Ronald Jones, Isiah Pacheco and Derrick Gore have mixed in "from time to time" with the starters. Edwards-Helaire was on the PUP list to start camp, but only for a day, and he's still on track for a Week 1 start for the third time in three pro seasons. There is question about his ability to hold on to that role, with Jones providing competition for early downs and goal-line work, while McKinnon may be preferred in obvious passing situations. McKinnon outsnapped CEH three-to-one in KC's final two playoff games last season, albeit with Edwards-Helaire's ailing shoulder a considerable factor in that distribution. The 2020 first-round pick is still the favorite to lead the Chiefs in carries this year, even if the dreams of a three-down workhorse role are all but gone.