Edwards-Helaire rushed eight times for 74 yards and brought in all four targets for 44 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Edwards-Helaire made several impressive plays in the passing game and then ripped off a game-long 52-yard run while also drawing a 15-yard face mask penalty on the first play of the Chiefs' penultimate possession to help set up a critical field goal. The third-year back has just 15 carries through two games, but with those totes netting 116 yards and another 77 yards and a pair of scores through the air, Edwards-Helaire has still afforded fantasy managers meaningful production through his first two games. He'll aim to keep churning out strong numbers in a Week 3 road clash with the Colts a week from Sunday.