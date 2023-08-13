Edwards-Helaire rushed three times for seven yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 26-24 preseason loss to the Saints.

Edwards-Helaire started at tailback with Isiah Pacheco (hand/shoulder) sitting out Kansas City's exhibition opener. The 2020 first-round pick collected all of his touches on Kansas City's first two drives before Deneric Prince took over tailback duties, rushing four times for 14 yards. With Jerick McKinnon also on the roster, the defending Super Bowl champs boast a strong stable of running backs heading into the upcoming campaign.