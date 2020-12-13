Edwards-Helaire rushed 16 times for 32 yards and caught five of six targets for another 59 in Sunday's 33-27 win over Miami.

Edwards-Helaire was bottled up on the ground but got 16 of the 18 carries by Chiefs running backs, returning to a lead role after sitting out last week's win over Denver due to a stomach illness. His inability to find running room in this one doesn't bode well for Edwards-Helaire's chances of finding success on the ground against the stout Saints front in Week 15, but the versatile rookie notched his eighth game with at least three catches in this one and should remain heavily involved in the high-powered Kansas City offense as both a runner and a pass-catcher.