Edwards-Helaire registered seven yards and one touchdown on six carries while catching one of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 38-24 win against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

The first-round rookie back hadn't appeared in a game since Week 15, having been beleaguered by a left ankle sprain and a left hip strain suffered during the Chiefs' win over New Orleans. Edwards-Helaire was a limited participant throughout the practice week, however, and he ultimately showed enough to the training staff to earn his first career playoff nod. While Le'Veon Bell (knee) was deemed inactive Sunday, Darrel Williams paced the backfield in carries (13) and rushing yards (52) while registering Kansas City's only other rushing score of the evening. Edwards-Helaire may have more of a role in the Super Bowl, as he'll be afforded two weeks to recuperate further before a Sunday, Feb. 7 matchup against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay, the first team in league history to host a Super Bowl at its home stadium, boasts the NFL's most prohibitive rush defense.