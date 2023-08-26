Edwards-Helaire carried the ball one time for -3 yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason win over the Browns.
Edwards-Helaire was the first back on the field and got a carry on Kansas City's first offensive play. That was his only opportunity, though it was still noteworthy given that both Jerick McKinnon and Isaiah Pacheco also suited up and took the field. All three backs mixed in on the Chiefs' opening possession, suggesting that the backfield could be a rotation to begin the regular season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: First back with touch Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Gets five touches•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Option not picked up•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Unlikely to get fifth-year option•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Sitting out Super Bowl•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Comes off IR ahead of Super Bowl•