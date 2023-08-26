Edwards-Helaire carried the ball one time for -3 yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason win over the Browns.

Edwards-Helaire was the first back on the field and got a carry on Kansas City's first offensive play. That was his only opportunity, though it was still noteworthy given that both Jerick McKinnon and Isaiah Pacheco also suited up and took the field. All three backs mixed in on the Chiefs' opening possession, suggesting that the backfield could be a rotation to begin the regular season.