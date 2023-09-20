Edwards-Helaire carried once for zero yards and secured his two targets for 17 receiving yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars.

For the second week in a row, Edwards-Helaire finished a distant third behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon among the Chiefs' running backs in both snaps (10) and touches (three). Edwards-Helaire is unlikely to move up the pecking order while all three backs are available, but he could have a chance at securing a larger role if the hamstring injury that is keeping Pacheco out of practice Wednesday prevents him from playing this weekend against the Bears.