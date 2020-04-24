Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Goes 32nd overall to Kansas City
The Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 32nd overall.
Edwards-Helaire is somewhat surprisingly the first running back off the board, but he's clearly a fine selection for the Chiefs even given his prior underdog status. At 5-foot-7, 207 pounds, Edwards-Helaire is densely built despite a frame that looks small at a glance, and his movements are both rapid and precise. Polished as a pass catcher out of the backfield, Edwards-Helaire resembles former Andy Reid star Brian Westbrook in terms of build, athleticism and skill set. Damien Williams was utterly dominant for the Chiefs the last two seasons when healthy, so while CEH is the runner of the future for the Chiefs, Williams could mostly hold him off for another year with better durability luck.
