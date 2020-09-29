Edwards-Helaire rushed 20 times for 64 yards and caught five of six targets for 70 yards in Monday night's 34-20 win over the Ravens.

Edwards-Helaire's dynamic skill set was once again on display in another great offensive performance from the Chiefs. Although he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, the rookie flashed his ability to make defenders miss through power and quickness, and he reached 20 carries for the second time in three games. More impressively, however, Edwards-Helaire displayed his excellent hands, setting a new high mark in receiving yards for his young career. Just three games into life as a pro, Edwards-Helaire has already established himself as a uniquely talented tailback who's perfectly suited to his role in Kansas City's scheme, keeping his stock high ahead of a clash with the Patriots in Week 4.